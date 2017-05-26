Jinder Mahal Win Recognized By Canadian Parliament

Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship win was mentioned earlier this week by the Canadian Provincial Parliament in Alberta.

MPP Graham Sucha, seen in the video above, tabled to have Mahal officially congratulated for his win. He then cited three articles regarding his win and even dropped the line “Don’t Hinder Jinder” in the process.

Mahal is the first wrestler from Calgary in twenty years to hold the WWE Championship. The last wrestler from Calgary to hold the title was WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart.

