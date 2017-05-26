ProWrestlingSheet.com has an article up right now taking a look at Walker’s Crisps recent failed social media campaign. You can find an excerpt below:

Chris Benoit is not someone whose image should be plastered on social media to promote your company … but that’s exactly what happened this morning in a social media campaign gone wrong.

Walkers Crisps asked users to respond to a tweet on Thursday, using the hashtag #WalkersWave, to possibly win tickets to the UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff — but things didn’t go as planned.

The account was quickly trolled by people sending pics of murderers/criminals.

Instead of disregarding the pictures though … they were added to multiple videos featuring sports broadcaster Gary Lineker and Benoit was shown in not just one, but two videos.

The company has since pulled the tweets and apologized.