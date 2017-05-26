Chris Benoit Featured In Failed Social Media Campaign, WWE Network Teases Season Premiere For Series

Nick Hausman

Chris Benoit Featured In Failed Social Media Campaign

ProWrestlingSheet.com has an article up right now taking a look at Walker’s Crisps recent failed social media campaign. You can find an excerpt below:

Chris Benoit is not someone whose image should be plastered on social media to promote your company … but that’s exactly what happened this morning in a social media campaign gone wrong.

Walkers Crisps asked users to respond to a tweet on Thursday, using the hashtag #WalkersWave, to possibly win tickets to the UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff — but things didn’t go as planned.

The account was quickly trolled by people sending pics of murderers/criminals.

Instead of disregarding the pictures though … they were added to multiple videos featuring sports broadcaster Gary Lineker and Benoit was shown in not just one, but two videos.

The company has since pulled the tweets and apologized.

You can read the full article from Pro Wrestling Sheet by clicking HERE

WWE Network Teases Season Premiere For Series

A pre-roll commercial currently on the WWE Network is teasing that the “season premiere” of Table For 3 will air this Monday night following RAW.

chris benoit
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"