Edge & Christian Reuniting Foley & Michaels Today, ROH Wrestler Reacts To Jinder Mahal’s Win, NJPW Best Of Super Juniors Day 8 Results

Edge & Christian Reuniting Foley & Michaels Today

The latest episode of Edge & Christian’s Pod Of Awesomeness was released earlier this morning and can be heard in the embedded audio player above.

Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels join the guys for the very first “Anatomy of a Match” segment discussing their “In Your House: Mind Games” match from September 22, 1996 in Philadelphia.

Subscribe: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness

ROH Wrestler Reacts To Jinder Mahal’s Win

Ring of Honor’s Frankie Kazarian has posted the following to Twitter commenting on Jinder Mahal as the new WWE Champion:

As someone with no dog in the fight, I think @JinderMahal looks and carries himself like a bad ass, bad guy wrestling champion. Works for me — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) May 24, 2017

WrestleZone will be releasing an exclusive interview with ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels today around Noon-ish EST as part of the WZ Daily on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com.

Exclusive: Christopher Daniels To Throw Out Ceremonial First Pitch At This Sunday’s White Sox Game

NJPW Best Of Super Juniors Day 8 Results

Here are the results for NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Day 8:

Block A