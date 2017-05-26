The Rock Responds to Negative “Baywatch” Reviews, A Look at New Day’s Fantastic Ride, Nikki Bella Visits Her New Niece (Videos)

The Rock Responds to Negative “Baywatch” Reviews The Rock’s new movie “Baywatch” has not been well received by critics, as the movie is currently at a 19% on film review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. The Rock has responded to the film’s critical response with the following Tweets: Oh boy, critics had their venom & knives ready . Fans LOVE the movie. Huge positive scores. Big disconnect w/ critics & people. #Baywatch https://t.co/K0AQPf6F0S — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017 @Colm17OB Amen brotha. What a job they have huh? Just not in my DNA — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017 star review. Thanks for “gettin’ it”. We’re #Baywatch! Big, sexy, dysfunctional summer fun. And Zac w/ his 28pack abs. #asshole https://t.co/tJogzeGY5u — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 25, 2017 Nikki Bella Visits Her New Niece Below is a new video featuring Nikki Bella visiting her new niece, Birdie Joe Danielson: A Look at New Day’s Fantastic Ride WWE has released the following video, featuring The New Day’s fantastic ride: