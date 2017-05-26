The Rock Responds to Negative “Baywatch” Reviews, A Look at New Day’s Fantastic Ride, Nikki Bella Visits Her New Niece (Videos)

the rock

The Rock Responds to Negative “Baywatch” Reviews

The Rock’s new movie “Baywatch” has not been well received by critics, as the movie is currently at a 19% on film review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Rock has responded to the film’s critical response with the following Tweets:

Nikki Bella Visits Her New Niece

Below is a new video featuring Nikki Bella visiting her new niece, Birdie Joe Danielson:

A Look at New Day’s Fantastic Ride

WWE has released the following video, featuring The New Day’s fantastic ride:

