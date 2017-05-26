Big Backstage Update on Tommaso Ciampa’s Injury Status

According to PWInsider.com, WWE NXT star Tommaso Ciampa suffered another injury during last week’s NXT Takeover: Chicago match against the Authors of Pain, and the injury will require surgery. Ciampa is scheduled to go to Birmingham, Alabama following last night’s NXT TV tapings for the operation and subsequent rebab process. Ciampa originally suffered an ankle injury prior to his Takeover match, but he worked the Tag Title match in Chicago anyway.

As noted in our NXT TV taping spoiler report, Ciampa appeared at last night’s NXT tapings wearing crutches, and cut a promo on why he attacked Johnny Gargano. He added that when he returns from injury, he vows to be the most dangerous person in pro wrestling.