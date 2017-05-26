Matt Hardy’s “Broken” Trademark Reportedly Refused, Jinder Mahal Celebration Does Big YouTube Numbers, Show Host Praises Cena

Matt Hardy’s “Broken” Trademark Reportedly Refused As noted, Matt Hardy previously applied to trademark the ‘Broken Matt Hardy’ name, and PWInsider.com is reporting the application was refused by the U.S. Patent & Trademark office. Hardy has six months to respond before the application is abandoned. Below is an excerpt of the reason for refusal: “Registration is refused because the applied-for mark, as used on the specimen of record, identifies only the name of a particular character/personal name; it does not function as a service mark to identify and distinguish applicant’s services from those of others and to indicate the source of applicant’s services.” Daily Show Host Praises Cena Daily Show host Trevor Noah praised John Cena recently, as the two met during the MTV Movie Awards: I saw @johncena or rather he let me see him. Either way it was dope and he’s even cooler in person than I ever dreamed he’d be. #wwe #johncena #tagteam Yes that’s @caradelevingne behind John’s right bicep. A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) on May 24, 2017 at 11:25am PDT Jinder Mahal Celebration Does Big YouTube Numbers As of this writing, Jinder Mahal’s Punjabi WWE Title win celebration on Smackdown Live has taken in 2.4 million YouTube views: