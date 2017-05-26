Matt Hardy’s “Broken” Trademark Reportedly Refused, Jinder Mahal Celebration Does Big YouTube Numbers, Show Host Praises Cena

Matt Hardy’s “Broken” Trademark Reportedly Refused
As noted, Matt Hardy previously applied to trademark the ‘Broken Matt Hardy’ name, and PWInsider.com is reporting the application was refused by the U.S. Patent & Trademark office. Hardy has six months to respond before the application is abandoned. Below is an excerpt of the reason for refusal:
Daily Show Host Praises Cena
Daily Show host Trevor Noah praised John Cena recently, as the two met during the MTV Movie Awards:
Jinder Mahal Celebration Does Big YouTube Numbers
As of this writing, Jinder Mahal’s Punjabi WWE Title win celebration on Smackdown Live has taken in 2.4 million YouTube views:
