ROH Star Bloodied After Altercation on Reality Show, Batista Appears at MBL Game, Watch Cena vs Morrison vs Miz at Extreme Rules 2011 (Videos)

Watch Cena vs Morrison vs Miz at Extreme Rules 2011

WWE Champion The Miz defends his title against John Cena and John Morrison: Courtesy of WWE Network:

ROH Star Bloodied After Altercation on Reality Show

As noted, Ring of Honor star Kenny King is on the new season of “The Bachelorette”, and in the following preview clip for the show, King is bloodied up after an altercation on the show:

Batista Appears at MBL Game

Former WWE Champion Batista was a guest at last week’s Washington Nationals MLB game, and he has posted the following on social media:

“I grew up about 1:4 Mile from @nationals park long before it was there. I went to elementary school two blocks away at Van Ness Elementary. Sometimes I would go to the Navy Yard across the street to steal pencils for school from their recruiting office because we couldn’t afford them. Today they treated me like I was the prodigal son returning,and when they announced “Washington D.C.’s own Dave Bautista” over the loud speaker it was an incredibly proud moment for me. My mom moved us out of that neighborhood because it was so violent but some of my best childhood memories took place there. Proud to call myself a Washingtonian and it’s great to see that like me, my neighborhood became more than anyone ever thought we would. #DreamChaser”

