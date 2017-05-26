ROH Star Bloodied After Altercation on Reality Show, Batista Appears at MBL Game, Watch Cena vs Morrison vs Miz at Extreme Rules 2011 (Videos)

Watch Cena vs Morrison vs Miz at Extreme Rules 2011
WWE Champion The Miz defends his title against John Cena and John Morrison: Courtesy of WWE Network:
ROH Star Bloodied After Altercation on Reality Show
As noted, Ring of Honor star Kenny King is on the new season of “The Bachelorette”, and in the following preview clip for the show, King is bloodied up after an altercation on the show:
Batista Appears at MBL Game
Former WWE Champion Batista was a guest at last week’s Washington Nationals MLB game, and he has posted the following on social media:
