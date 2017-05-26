WZ Daily 5.26.17: 205 Live Viewership Woes, Latest On Billy Corgan, Weird WWE-Asuka Stat, Emma Injury Update & Jericho’s WWE Future

WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily!

Today’s edition of WZ Daily features an exclusive interview with Ring of Honor World Champion of The World Christopher Daniels. During his appearance he discusses:

His upcoming appearance this Sunday throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers game

Successfully defending his ROH World Championship against Cody and Jay Lethal at War of The Worlds

Adam Cole getting Superkicked out of The Bullet Club and Marty Scurll replacing him

WrestleZone Executive Editor Nick Paglino also joins host Nick Hausman at the top of the show to discuss the following pro wrestling headlines from the past twenty-four hours:

205 Live struggling to find viewers

The latest on Billy Corgan

WWE’s weird stat regarding Asuka’s historic WWE NXT Women’s Championship reign

Emma’s return time line

Chris Jericho’s comments about his WWE future

