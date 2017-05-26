Christopher Daniels On Pinning Cody At War Of The Worlds, Says Bucks ‘Filled Cody In’ On Scurll Plans, Talks Adam Cole’s ROH Run, More

On what it meant to him to pin Cody in his three way title defense at War of The Worlds:
CD: Cody is one of the best wrestlers in the world so anytime you can pin his shoulders to the mat it’s a feather in your cap. Cody kind of jumped me from behind at Supercard of Honor to initiate this exchange between us. By me putting him in this three way match and pinning his shoulders to the mat that’s my answer to his claim that he deserves to be ROH World Champion or that he deserves an opportunity. I gave him an opportunity and he lost. Now I’m looking ahead to different challengers.
On whether he thought Cody was affected by the actions of The Bullet Club firing Adam Cole just before the match:
CD: I think Cody probably knew ahead of time. I am sure the Bucks knew ahead of time and they probably filled him in. I’m sure Cody had his focus on the match itself and he knew that The Bucks and Marty were going to handle their business the way that they did.
CD: He is the first three time Ring of Honor World Champion. That speaks for itself in the era that Ring of Honor is going through. To hold the title once is an accomplishment but to hold it three times… it stands above and beyond everyone else. I will certainly look back at defeating Adam Cole for the Ring of Honor Championship as the highlight of my career and I couldn’t be prouder to have beaten someone of the caliber of Adam Cole for the Championship. He’ll be a commodity wherever he goes.