Eric Bischoff Reveals Contract Details & How Much He Paid For Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Voodoo Child’ To Use In NWO Theme

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff's podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday night! You can find some of Eric 's comments regarding how he obtained the rights to Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child" for the NWO entrance song transcribed below.

EB: To this day I am a huge Jimi Hendrix fan. When the opportunity came about I knew I wanted something really unique and really cool that would not sound like traditional wrestling entrance music. I wanted to brand the NWO with Hulk Hogan. I reached out to see who had the rights. I oversaw this because it was important to me. I researched who owned the rights to the Jimi Hendrix estate and after working with a few attorneys we found out that his sister, at the time, oversaw the estate and managed the rights for all things Jimi Hendrix. We negotiated with Jimi's sister for those rights. They cost me $100,000 which at at the time everyone thought, "Bischoff has lost his mind! $100,000 for Voodoo Child?!" But I had worldwide rights and I could use it multiple times in a broadcast. I can't remember all the specific details but I remember I could only play it for like 15 or 20 seconds at a time so I couldn't play the whole song. I played around with it so I could do a long entrance with it or an outro with it. I could use it on PPVs, I could use it on television and I could use it worldwide. For $100,000 it was the best investment I ever made. You couldn't come close to that for less that $5 million today for the rights I had.

