Sean Waltman Drug Case Reportedly Dropped, WWE Posts Photos Teasing Lana’s Smackdown Debut Ring Gear, Latest Zack Ryder Unboxing Video

Sean Waltman Drug Case Reportedly Dropped

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the L.A. County District Attorney’s office has dropped the case surrounding Sean Waltman‘s drug arrest at LAX last month over lack of evidence.

A rep for the DA’s office tells The Sheet the case was declined yesterday in court due to “insufficient evidence.”

WWE Posts Photos Teasing Lana’s Smackdown Debut Ring Gear

WWE has posted new photo galleries of Lana and Roman Reigns, and in Lana’s gallery, which you can see a preview of below, several new ring gear shots are teased for her upcoming WWE Smackdown Live debut:

Whenever she arrives, @thelanawwe will certainly make #SDLive RAVISHING in an instant! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 25, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Latest Zack Ryder Unboxing Video

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original “Star Wars” movie, Zack Ryder checks out the vintage-styled Black Series Legacy Pack from Hasbro, featuring Darth Vader: