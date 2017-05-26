Former TNA Star Teases Possible WWE NXT Debut, Jinder Mahal Receives Warm Welcome (Video), Mae Young Classic Tickets Now On-Sale

Mae Young Classic Tickets Now On-Sale

Tickets for the 32-woman “Mae Young Classic” women’s tournament went on sale today and can be purchased via NXTTickets.com. The tournament will tape on Thursday, July 13th and Friday, July 14th at Full Sail University.

Former TNA Star Teases Possible NXT Debut

Former TNA star Gunner, who left the company back in June 2015, Tweeted the following, teasing a possible WWE NXT debut:

Hard work pays off. I almost hung it up. I’m glad I didn’t. World…..here I come. Time to TakeOver! — Gunner (@GUNNER_ChadLail) May 26, 2017

Jinder Mahal Receives Warm Welcome

The following video has been posted, featuring WWE Champion Jinder Mahal receiving a warm welcome from the employees over at Nutrition Solutions: