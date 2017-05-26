Former TNA Star Teases Possible WWE NXT Debut, Jinder Mahal Receives Warm Welcome (Video), Mae Young Classic Tickets Now On-Sale

Mae Young Classic Tickets Now On-Sale
Tickets for the 32-woman “Mae Young Classic” women’s tournament went on sale today and can be purchased via NXTTickets.com. The tournament will tape on Thursday, July 13th and Friday, July 14th at Full Sail University.
Former TNA Star Teases Possible NXT Debut
Former TNA star Gunner, who left the company back in June 2015, Tweeted the following, teasing a possible WWE NXT debut:
Jinder Mahal Receives Warm Welcome
The following video has been posted, featuring WWE Champion Jinder Mahal receiving a warm welcome from the employees over at Nutrition Solutions:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?