Lilly Singh and More React to Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title Win, Bobby Roode’s Network Pick of the Week, Lucha Underground Trailer (Videos)

Lilly Singh and More React to Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title Win

Jinder Mahal made history at WWE Backlash. Cathy Kelley looks at what Lilly Singh, Jay Sean and more members of the WWE Universe had to say about The Maharaja:

Bobby Roode’s Network Pick of the Week

NXT Champion Bobby Roode selects his victory over Hideo Itami at WWE NXT TakeOver: Chicago as his WWE Network Pick of the Week:

Lucha Underground Trailer

Below is the trailer for the midseason return of Lucha Underground. The second half of season 3 premieres next Wednesday, May 31st: