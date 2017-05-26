Jinder Mahal Receiving Major Press In India, Merchandise Now Available, Dana Warrior Gives Teacher WWE Hero Award at NXT TV Tapings (Video)

Jinder Mahal Receiving Major Press In India, Merchandise Now Available As previously noted, the primary reason for Jinder Mahal to become WWE Champion was the company’s expansion to the India market, making it one of their top projects at the current time. Although Mahal had a very lackluster win-loss record throughout his entire time in the WWE, executives believed that he has what it takes to be the new era’s Bret Hart, portraying a heel in the United States, and a revered babyface within his culture. So far, it looks to be successful from an international standpoint, as many outlets have covered his championship victory. Just recently, popular pop culture and television channel MTV India reported on his victory. Here is an excerpt: “Jinder Mahal, however, looks like he’s here for the long haul. Mahal had been getting the crowd all stirred up for the last few months with his Tuesday night appearances on SmackDown. We finally saw him emerge victorious last Sunday, against the Legend Killer, Randy Orton, at the WWE Championship event, Backlash. He is now the proof custodian of the golden belt around his waist – the biggest glory for wrestling aspirants. “ Mahal has also been gloating about his new merchandise, which you can view below. The Modern Day Maharaja shirt has been made available to the masses… https://t.co/rFvqE2JFOR pic.twitter.com/gf6n5ZvApu — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) May 25, 2017 Dana Warrior Gives Teacher WWE Hero Award at NXT TV Tapings Dana Warrior presents Miss Ruby Hibaja – from the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Fla. – with a Hero award at Full Sail University in support of for the Hero in All of Us: