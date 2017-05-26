Matt Hardy Teases Ramping Up His Offense Against Impact President Ed Nordholm, 360° Video of Shinsuke Nakamura’s Backlash Entrance

Matt Hardy Teases Ramping Up His Offense Against Impact President Ed Nordholm

After Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm leaked private conversations with Matt Hardy and Hardy’s old Impact Wrestling contract information, Hardy has Tweeted the following, noting he is changing the way he handles Impact and Nordholm:

“I wanted to move on peacefully & keep our incredibly unprofessional contract negotiations silent,” Hardy wrote on Twitter. “NOT NOW.”

360° Video of Shinsuke Nakamura’s Backlash Entrance

Watch Shinsuke Nakamura amp up the crowd during the entrance of his WWE debut match against Dolph Ziggler.

360° VIDEO – To experience in 360°, click and drag to change the angle. On mobile? Move your phone to navigate the scene. This video requires the latest versions of Chrome, Opera, Firefox, IE or the YouTube app. No headset required to view this video in 360°: