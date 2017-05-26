WWE Issues Statement on the Recent Death of a Toddler Following the Alleged Use of Wrestling Moves

As noted, a couple was recently arrested for the death of 2-year-old Addie Cook after the child allegedly had “wrestling moves,” including a “Batista Bomb”, performed on her.

Police arrested Addie’s mother, 19-year-old Cheyenne Cook, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Richard Gamache Jr., after authorities found evidence of prior signs of abuse, as well as digital evidence of abuse that the couple tried to cover up. Gamache was charged with abuse of neglect of a child and has a $500,000 cash-only bond. Cheyenne Cook was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and has a $2,500 cash-only bond.

WWE issued the following statement to FOX 2 Now on the death of Addie Cook and the subsequent arrests of Cook and Gamache, Jr: