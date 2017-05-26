This Week’s Impact Wrestling Viewership Info, Rolling Stone on New Mojo Rawley – Gronk Music Video, WWE Donating to Hire Heroes

This Week’s Impact Wrestling Viewership Info

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III vs. Magnus in a Triple Threat main event, averaged 305,000 viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 272,000 viewership average.

WWE Donating to Hire Heroes

As seen below, WWE will be donating 10% of all Memorial Day WWE Shop proceeds to the Hire Heroes USA organization:

Rolling Stone on New Mojo Rawley – Gronk Music Video

As noted, WWE star Mojo Rawley appears in 3LAU’s new music video along with friend and NFL star Rob Gronkowski. Rolling Stone has publish a new article covering the project, noting it came together in the weeks leading to this year’s Super Bowl while Rawley was hanging out with Gronk and his brothers.