More Backstage News on Why WWE Is Interested in the “Broken” Gimmick for The Hardys

Despite Ed Nordholm claiming on Live Audio Wrestling this week that WWE has no interest in the “Broken” Hardys gimmick, F4WOnline.com is reporting WWE is in fact still interested at this point in using the gimmick on TV. As noted, if WWE was not interested in the gimmick, officials likely would have instructed Matt Hardy not to use the “Broken” mannerisms that he has been using/teasing on WWE TV since The Hardys returned to the company. F4WOnline has since noted that The Hardys being embroiled in litigation with Anthem over the “Broken” trademarks, which we reported today have been refused to the Hardys, is a clear indication that WWE wants to use the gimmick. If WWE had nixed the idea of using the gimmick, Hardy would not be amidst any kind of litigation pursuing the rights, and it would have been dropped on his end. However, Matt Hardy teased today that he will be ramping up his offense against Impact and Ed Nordholm following Nordholm leaking Hardy’s contract details and private communication logs between the two parties. It is said to be a common belief internally within WWE that the “Broken” gimmick has the potential to be a “merchandise goldmine”, which is likely the main reason WWE wants to use it.