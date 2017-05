WWE stars Mojo Rawley and Curt Hawkins had the following Twitter exchange today:

I can’t stop. — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 19, 2017

Being an awful wrestler? Trust me, we all know. https://t.co/ZrgSoK4WUw — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) May 19, 2017

It’s a known FACT that I was traded for @JinderMahal in the Superstar Shake Up. You might as well just hand the title over @BrockLesnar #RAW — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) May 23, 2017

Nah brah. Everyone on @WWE #SDLive knows we traded you for Raw’s toaster oven. We also had to pay them cash to take you. @TheCurtHawkins https://t.co/s7ileomQrY — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 23, 2017

Patiently waiting….. — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 24, 2017

Take 2 weeks off & quit. https://t.co/RYackgubDs — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) May 24, 2017

500 lbs maxing out the bar. Quadruple bands to maximize resistance. No music. Get the job done. #NoExcuses #JustResults #PatientlyWaiting pic.twitter.com/m8HgGTjyow — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 26, 2017

Hey, I’m pretty sure there’s a room with a bunch of wrestling rings at the PC. Why don’t you spend some time in there instead? https://t.co/GEvlGW72Bz — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) May 26, 2017