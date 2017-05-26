“Baywatch” Projected to Underperform at the Box Office, News on David Otunga’s WWE Return, Big Guests for Next “Table For 3”

“Baywatch” Projected to Underperform at the Box Office

As noted, the new movie “Baywatch”, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is garnering negative reviews from critics, averaging a 19% on the movie review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

According to Deadline.com, “Baywatch” is projected to bring in between $6.5 and $7.5 million today at the box office, with a four day holiday total projected to be around $23 to $24 million. Comparatively, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”, is expected to bring in $75 to $80 million over the four day weekend.

News on David Otunga’s WWE Return

According to the WWE Network schedule, Renee Young, David Otunga and Peter Rosenberg are being listed as the WWE Payback Kickoff show panel hosts, so it appears as if Otunga will be returning to WWE TV soon. The Raw commentator has been off WWE TV filming a new movie.

Big Upcoming “Table For 3”

In other WWE Network news, a new episode of “Table for 3” featuring Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette and Michael Hayes will air immediately after Raw Monday night.