Davey Richards defeated Lio Rush at Defy in Seattle on Friday night to win the CZW Championship. After the match Richards cut a promo saying that if CZW wants their title back, they have to come to Seattle to get it.

Also on the card for Defy 3: Swerve City was….

-Moose d. Mike Santiago

-The Cunninghams d. Los Sexi-Mexis

-Joey Ryan d. Mr. Fitness

-Taya d. Christina von Eerie

-Shane Strickland d. John Morrison by submission