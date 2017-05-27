Babydoll On Charlotte Flair’s Role In WWE, How She Helped Shape The Women’s Division, Working With Dusty Rhodes and More

Today episode #270 of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling welcomes wrestling’s one and only “Perfect 10”, Babydoll. With a rich history of being associated with top talent, Babydoll cemented herself in a roll alongside names like Tully Blanchard, Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair enhancing their persona’s and adding to their overall screen and match presentation. A trailblazer to say the least and someone who has been around the wrestling business all her life it is time for Babydoll to share her stories with John Poz and Chad and the world to learn more about wrestling’s only “Perfect 10”. The full episode can be downloaded at this link. Charlotte Flair’s role in WWE: “I love the part that Charlotte’s got. Ashley, I remember when she was born and it’s so cool that she is getting to do it and from what I’ve heard of her is that she is totally loving what she’s doing. I’ve talked with her mother at different times and I’ve seen it in her mother’s face just how they are loving this so much. I love it to the point of where there are so many girls that are able to be seen and able to be showcased and that there are so many girls that are working and there is nothing bad to say about it. You’ve got the “queen of pay per view” and nobody is going to beat her on that and they’ve got the girls main eventing a lot of their shows now and the girls are over. They’ve let the girls be able to work and it what needs to be done and instead of being “divas” and instead are and instead of trying to be in a class all by themselves they are actually letting the girls work and the girls are making a name for themselves by being in main events and they are pulling it off and I love it.” Was Charlotte destined to be a superstar by following in her Dad’s footsteps: “When you are definitely made to be that way there is no holding you back. Her Dad could have put up every road block in the world and I think she would have busted through them. She’s her Dad but ten times over. There is no other way to look at it and no matter what he did to try and stop her that if she wanted to do this, she was going to do it. She loves it and you can tell she loves it.” How Charlotte has specifically helped grow the Women’s division: “I think she has taken the other girls to another level. I know Natalya did it and some of the other girls that are second and third generations but I think Charlotte has set the beam so much higher for the other girls that they need to set themselves and let themselves go as the athletes they really are and it is really showing and it is all apart of Charlotte and Charlotte has done it. Now they need to get my daughter (Samantha Starr) in there. But that is all coming, she’s just not quite old enough yet I guess.” Working Main Events with and against Dusty Rhodes every night and keeping the crowd engaged: “It was hard but than it was easy at the same time. Most people wouldn’t want to go and have a thirty or forty or fifty minute match with Dusty because he was difficult to work with sometimes because it was that you had to work. It wasn’t you just go in and have a match, it was when you worked with Dusty than you worked. You had to give every ounce of energy because look at what we had to follow every night, on a typical card we followed The Midnight Express vs. The Rock N’ Roll Express and than we would have Tully against Dusty and sometimes Flair vs. Magnum in the main event so you know you have to give everything otherwise people aren’t going to remember you. But people did remember every single match on that card and that is a testament to Dusty and to everybody that was on that card.” The intensity of being ringside for Tully Blanchard vs. Magnum TA’s feud: “Whenever they had matches they were actually so physical that they were beating the crap out of each other because they literally couldn’t stand each other and it was like you had these two big alpha-males in a wrestling office that were trying to be number one and you’ve got Magnum that is always with Dusty and Tully who is trying to be the best he can be for Dusty but doesn’t want to be a yes man, Tully is going to be whoever Tully is going to be. Both were going for the number one position. Both men wanted to have the number one spot on the card so neither one is going to back down from one another and whenever you watch the promo of where Magnum grabs me and gives me a kiss, when Tully comes out you actually feel how physical those punches are because they are literally knocking the crap out of each other just for the build up to Starrcade. Once they had the match at Starrcade you could feel that it had to end at that time because one of them was going to kill the other one."