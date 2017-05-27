Brie Bella Eyeing a WWE Ring Return?, Top 10 WWE Brawls in the Crowd (Videos), The Young Bucks on How Far They Have Come in 7 Years

The Young Bucks on How Far They Have Come in 7 Years

As The Young Bucks prepare to face Roppongi Vice for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship at NJPW’s Dominion event on June 11th, Matt Jackson Tweeted the following looking at their 7 year career:

7 years ago, I couldn’t buy myself lunch. Yesterday, I moved into a giant house. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) May 26, 2017

Brie Bella Eyeing a WWE Ring Return?

Brie Bella has posted the following video on YouTube, noting that now her daughter Birdie Joe Danielson has been born, she is now beginning her journey to get back into ring shape, teasing a possible WWE in-ring return:

Top 10 WWE Brawls in the Crowd

WWE has released the following video, looking at the top 10 crowd brawls: