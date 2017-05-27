Rolling Stone on Brock Lesnar Helping Country Singer, “Raw Talk” Returning, Booker T, Cody Rhodes, Lio Rush Headlining NYC Event Tonight

“Raw Talk” Returning The next edition of WWE “Raw Talk” will air on WWE Network immediately following the June 4th WWE Extreme Rules PPV. Rolling Stone on Brock Lesnar Helping Country Singer Fans might recall back in 2015, when Brock Lesnar appeared on Steve Austin’s WWE Network podcast, Lesnar mentioned being a fan of country and folk singer Colter Wall. Rolling Stone has published a new story on how Lesnar’s mention of Wall on the podcast gave him a big career boost, and The Beast’s support has garnered a new group of fans for Wall. On meeting the current WWE Universal Champion, Wall had the following to say to RS: “I got an email one day that said, ‘Hey, it’s Brock Lesnar.’ I was like, ‘Sure, sure.’ But sure enough, it was him. He said he liked my music and would like to meet me. I went out to his farm, hung out, talked and played some music for him. He has been a huge supporter ever since.” Booker T and Cody Rhodes Headlining NYC Event Tonight Tonight, the House of Glory promotion will return to Club Amazura in Jamaca, Queens, and the following has been issued: Witness Pro-Wrestling on a whole other level LIVE from New York Saturday May 27th as House of Glory Wrestling presents “Adrenaline” (full card soon to be announced) CARD: -HoG Tag Team Championship Match:

EYFBO (c) vs. reDRagon -Tag Team Action:

The Trust (Evander James, Smoothe Blackmon, and Chris Seaton) vs the return of Brian XL and 2 Partners of his Choice -Title vs Title:

Ken Broadway vs Lio Rush (HOG Crown Jewel Championship and CZW Heavyweight Championship are BOTH on the line) -HoG Heavyweight Championship Match:

Anthony Gangone (c) vs Cody Rhodes Also Featuring:

WWE RAW’s Booker T

Brian Burgandy

Matt Travis

TJ Marconi

Sonya Strong

and more to be announced! Venue: NYC Arena @ Queens, New York

Meet & Greet 6pm // Belltime 8pm

Tickets start @ just $20 *get tickets NOW before they sell out!* For more details click here.