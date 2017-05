WWE NXT Cocoa Beach Live Event Results

5/26/17

Cocoa Beach, FL

Results courtesy of PWInsider.com

-Lars Sullivan defeated Steve Cutler, managed by Wesley Blake.

-Sonya Deville pinned Liv Morgan.

-Aleister Black pinned Cezar Bononi.

-Oney Lorcan pinned Adrian Jaoude.

-Killian Dain pinned Raul Mendoza.

-Eric Young pinned Montez Ford.

-Ruby Riot beat Mandy Rose.

-No Way Jose & Buddy Murphy & Roderick Strong defeated WWE NXT Champ Bobby Roode & Tino Sabbatelli, & Riddick Moss.

