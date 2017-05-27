Former WCW Champion Returns to Impact Wrestling, EC3 Talks Becoming #1 Contender (Video), Title Match on Next Week’s Impact and More

Title Match on Next Week’s Impact
Announced for next week’s Impact Wrestling is Moose vs Eli Drake for the Impact Grand Championship.
Former WCW Champion Returns to Impact Wrestling
As seen on Impact Wrestling this week, former WCW Champion Scott Steiner made his return to the company and was announced as Josh Mathews’ partner for the July Slammiversary PPV. Steiner and Mathews will face Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash at the PPV:
EC3 Talks Becoming #1 Contender
Also on Impact this week, EC3 won a #1 contender’s match against Magnus and James Storm and will go on to face Bobby Lashley for the Impact Wrestling Championship at Slammiversary. In the following video, EC3 comments on becoming #1 contender, and says he will be celebrating the achievement next week on Impact:
