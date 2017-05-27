Tune In: WrestleCircus Presents Lucha Carnival Tonight For FREE @ 6 PM CST On Eric Bischoff’s IRW Network

Nick Hausman

WrestleCircus has partnered with former WCW President Eric Bischoff to present their latest live event, Lucha Carnival, for FREE on Bischoff’s new platform IRWNetwork.com at 6 pm CST!

Fan who won’t be in attendance tonight in Austin, TX can head over to IRWNetwork.com to watch the entire event.

Below is the full announced card:

WRESTLECIRCUS PRESENTS: LUCHA CARNIVAL

MAIN EVENT:

Pentagon Jr, Rey Fenix & Juventud Guerrera vs. Shane Strickland, Sammy Guevara & Mr. 450

FIRST TIME EVER:

John Morrison vs. Keith Lee

#1 CONTENDER TO THE BIG TOP TAG TEAM TITLES:

Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Barreta) vs. Extra Talented (Ricky Starks & Aaron Solow)

SINGLES MATCH:

Michael Elgin vs. Scorpio Sky w/ Kevin Condron

LADY OF THE RING CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH:

Rachael Ellering (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

SIDESHOW CHAMPIONSHIP HANDICAP MATCH:

Joey Ryan (c) vs. The Boys (Brandon & Brent Tate)

INTERNATIONAL LUCHA STAR MEETS DIRTY TEXAS STAR:

Garza Jr. vs. “Dirty” Andy Dalton

WOMEN’S LUCHA RULES TAG MATCH:

Tessa Blanchard & Taya Valkyrie vs. Leva Bates & Thunder Rosa vs. Christi Jaynes & Allie Kat

BATTLE OF BEST FRIENDS:

Jervis Cottonbelly vs. Super Thunderfrog

CIRCUS OPPORTUNITY MATCH:

Jordan Len-X vs. Zenshi

If you will be in Austin, TX tonight and would like to attend the event live here are the full event details and ticket info:

Doors: 5:00 PM
Bell Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: 800 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78727
Website: WrestleCircus.com/tickets

Eric Bischoff
