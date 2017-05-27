Send Us Video Of Good, Bad & WTF Indy Wrestling, Reaction To Jinder Mahal & The End Goal

Indy Video Chair Shot Reality wants you to start keeping us in mind whenever you see something really good, bad or can’t believe at an indy wrestling show. It can be wrestlers, fans, the venue or anything you think is interesting and worth being featured on a new weekly segment aired on WZ. Video can be tweeted to @CSReality on Twitter, sent on the Chair Shot Reality Facebook or email ChairShotReality@yahoo.com. Jinder Mahal This first of 3 videos on this holiday weekend is all about Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion and what the big goal could be. Here’s an excerpt of the conversation: Ronnell Hunt: I think a lot of people thought that if it did happen it would be a short stint, a tester in these summer months but I think it’s going to go longer. Fact is he is an IT factor within WWE. Came back, proved himself, unbelievable physique, character and everything else. Justin LaBar: Those who still just think WWE was crazy for doing this, you have to come to terms with this is probably some of the most steady heat of someone in WWE in a long time. Juice Springsteen: It’s not like Kevin Owens or Miz heat when people will cheer on how good they are at beindisliked, people just straight don’t like Jinder. Justin LaBar: I think John Cena would be a great end goal. Keep winning these matches dirty. John Cena wants to break the Ric Flair record, get everyone behind it by Cena beating Jinder with all this heat. The conversation continues including Juice touting and showing the video of him predicting this 5 weeks ago. Finally, Josh Isenberg jumps in with his thoughts on Jinder Mahal. See the video below.