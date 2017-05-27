Jerry Lawler Clotheslines a Sports Mascot, Groom Enters Wedding to The Rock’s Theme, Rock Responds (Video), Tyler Breeze Wants Merchandise

Nick Paglino
Jerry Lawler Clotheslines a Sports Mascot

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler appeared at a Columbus Clipper game yesterday and ended up clotheslining a mascot as seen below:

Groom Enters Wedding to The Rock’s Theme

Below is footage of a groom entering his wedding to The Rock’s WWE entrance theme, and it even drew a reaction from The Great One himself:

Tyler Breeze Wants Merch

As seen in the Tweet below, Tyler Breeze wants some official WWE Breezango merch:

