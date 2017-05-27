Jerry Lawler Clotheslines a Sports Mascot, Groom Enters Wedding to The Rock’s Theme, Rock Responds (Video), Tyler Breeze Wants Merchandise

Jerry Lawler Clotheslines a Sports Mascot

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler appeared at a Columbus Clipper game yesterday and ended up clotheslining a mascot as seen below:

What happens when baseball, a hot dog race, “The King” @JerryLawler, and @TheRock‘s finishing move mix together?? Awesomeness. That’s what. pic.twitter.com/UKa9q5Nxm4 — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) May 27, 2017

Groom Enters Wedding to The Rock’s Theme

Below is footage of a groom entering his wedding to The Rock’s WWE entrance theme, and it even drew a reaction from The Great One himself:

Check this out. AWESOME. (this is also how I saunter around the house after a few drinks;). Congrats brotha to you and the lovely bride https://t.co/ovtrK9T10b — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 27, 2017

Tyler Breeze Wants Merch

As seen in the Tweet below, Tyler Breeze wants some official WWE Breezango merch: