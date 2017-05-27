How Old is Natalya Today?, New Tag Team Advances in GFW Tag Tournament, Magnus’ Top 5 Impact Wrestling Matches (Video)

How Old is Natalya Today?

In today’s wrestler birthday news, Eric Bischoff turns 62 years old and WWE star Natalya turns 35. Sasha Banks tweeted the following to Nattie:

Happy Birthday to my Favorite Babygirl! @NatbyNature she's The Best There Is, The Best There Was, The Best There Ever Will Be! #YouGuys pic.twitter.com/2OnE2NtsnI — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 27, 2017

Magnus’ Top 5 Impact Matches (Video)

Impact Wrestling has released the following video, featuring Magnus’ top 5 matches, which include opponents such as Samoa Joe, Sting, Jeff Hardy and more:

New Tag Team Advances in GFW Tag Tournament

As seen on Impact Wrestling this week, new tag team the “Veterans of War” Mayweather and Wilcox defeated Bokara and Bahh to advance to the finals of the GFW tag team tournament. The team will face LAX for the GFW Tag Titles: