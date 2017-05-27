WWE Reportedly Asks Currently Contracted ITV Talent to Compete in Mae Young Classic

According to F4WOnline.com, WWE is interested in having Viper compete in the 32 woman Mae Young Classic airing this summer on WWE Network.

WWE extending an invitation to Viper is interesting considering she did appear at the “World of Sport” TV tapings for ITV, and WWE previously had no interest in using any of those talents for the Mae Young Classic as they were under ITV deals.

With WWE inviting Viper to the tournament, it’s unclear if Viper’s situation is different from other contracted ITV talents, or if WWE is moving forward with the idea that the contracts are not valid because ITV has nothing going on at the moment. It could also be a sign that the entire ITV project is dead.