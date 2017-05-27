Former WWE Superstars Carlito & Wade Barrett Help Bring Pro Wrestling to Pakistan for the Very First Time

Former WWE Superstars Carlito and Wade “Bad News” Barrett ventured to Pakistan last week, performing for the Pro Wrestling Entertainment promotion in the nation’s first ever live wrestling event. The group held three shows in Karachi, Lahore, and the nation’s capital Islamabad between May 17th and 21st. The primary goal of the tour was to showcase Pakistani native Baadshah Khan, who has been living and training in France since 2010. He faced Carlito in the first ever main event, scoring the victory after special referee Wade Barrett delivered a Bullhammer Elbow to the former Intercontinental Champion. On the final night, Khan won a rumble match to be crowned the first ever PWE World Heavyweight Champion. Live notes from the tour indicated that Khan received a huge ovation from the crowd on all three shows, as the only true Pakistani pro wrestler actually born in the country. Last year, Chicago wrestler Mustafi Ali became the first star from the country to be signed by WWE, furthering a movement of fans in the region that ultimately prompted Pro Wrestling Entertainment to open its doors last week. In an interview with local press, Khan stated that the long-term goal for the promotion was to establish Pakistan’s first wrestling school, with more shows planned for the future. Although details are somewhat limited, it appears the production of PWE’s first ever tour was handled exceptionally well. Photos sent in to us by a local fan who attended the events show a a full-size ring with custom skirts, ring steps, a massive lighting rig and even a jumbo-tron over the entrance ramp for fans in the bleachers to see clearly.