NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Results (5/28): Marty Scurll vs Hiromu Takahashi, Updated Brackets After Day 10, More Live Dates Added to Tour

Mike Killam

Super Juniors

New Japan Pro Wrestling will be wrapping up the 2017 Best of the Super Juniors tournament this week, with two more shows for the A BLOCK, one remaining show for the B BLOCK, and the tournament finals on Saturday, June 3rd. All four shows will be broadcast live on New Japan World, with the finals set to feature English commentary from Kevin Kelly and Don Callis.

May 28th Results (B BLOCK)

  • Ricochet def. TAKA Michinoku
  • Dragon Lee def. Jushin Thunder Liger
  • Taichi def. Will Ospreay
  • Hiromu Takahashi def. Marty Scurll

Current Standings

A BLOCK

8: Will Ospreay, Dragon Lee, Taichi, Hiromu Takahashi
6: Marty Scurll, Ricochet
2: TAKA Michinoku
0: Jushin Thunder Liger

B BLOCK

6: Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Ryusuke Taguchi, ACH
4: Tiger Mask, Volador Jr., Kushida, Bushi

Remaining Matches

May 29th

  • Desperado vs. Tiger Mask
  • Bushi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
  • Volador Jr. vs. ACH
  • Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Kushida

May 31st

  • Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Taichi
  • Ricochet vs. Marty Scurll
  • Dragon Lee vs. TAKA Michinoku
  • Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi

June 1st

  • Tiger Mask vs. Bushi
  • Ryusuke Taguchi vs. ACH
  • Kushida vs. Volador Jr.
  • Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Desperado

 

