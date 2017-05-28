NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Results (5/28): Marty Scurll vs Hiromu Takahashi, Updated Brackets After Day 10, More Live Dates Added to Tour

New Japan Pro Wrestling will be wrapping up the 2017 Best of the Super Juniors tournament this week, with two more shows for the A BLOCK, one remaining show for the B BLOCK, and the tournament finals on Saturday, June 3rd. All four shows will be broadcast live on New Japan World, with the finals set to feature English commentary from Kevin Kelly and Don Callis. May 28th Results (B BLOCK) Ricochet def. TAKA Michinoku

Dragon Lee def. Jushin Thunder Liger

Taichi def. Will Ospreay

Hiromu Takahashi def. Marty Scurll Current Standings A BLOCK 8: Will Ospreay, Dragon Lee, Taichi, Hiromu Takahashi

6: Marty Scurll, Ricochet

2: TAKA Michinoku

0: Jushin Thunder Liger B BLOCK 6: Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Ryusuke Taguchi, ACH

4: Tiger Mask, Volador Jr., Kushida, Bushi Remaining Matches May 29th Desperado vs. Tiger Mask

Bushi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Volador Jr. vs. ACH

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Kushida May 31st Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Taichi

Ricochet vs. Marty Scurll

Dragon Lee vs. TAKA Michinoku

Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi June 1st Tiger Mask vs. Bushi

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. ACH

Kushida vs. Volador Jr.

Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Desperado