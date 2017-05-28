NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Results (5/28): Marty Scurll vs Hiromu Takahashi, Updated Brackets After Day 10, More Live Dates Added to Tour

New Japan Pro Wrestling will be wrapping up the 2017 Best of the Super Juniors tournament this week, with two more shows for the A BLOCK, one remaining show for the B BLOCK, and the tournament finals on Saturday, June 3rd. All four shows will be broadcast live on New Japan World, with the finals set to feature English commentary from Kevin Kelly and Don Callis.
May 28th Results (B BLOCK)
Current Standings
A BLOCK
8: Will Ospreay, Dragon Lee, Taichi, Hiromu Takahashi
B BLOCK
6: Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Ryusuke Taguchi, ACH
Remaining Matches
May 29th
May 31st
June 1st
