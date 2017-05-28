WATCH: Indy Stars Mock Randy Orton and “Dive” During Last Night’s WrestleCircus Event

As seen during last night’s WrestleCircus Lucha Carnival event in Austin, Texas, the main event was Pentagon Jr, Rey Fenix & Juventud Guerrera vs. Shane Strickland, Sammy Guevara & Mr. 450. During the match, 450, Strickland, and Guevara all went to jump off the top rope, but Guevara stopped the move and yelled out “Randy Orton is on Twitter!”

This lead to the wrestlers hitting RKO’s on their opponents and then doing the Randy Orton pose.

The bit stems from the issues Randy Orton and Rip Rodgers had on Twitter, now being dubbed “…dive”, in which the two took shots at the current independent style of wrestling: