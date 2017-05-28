Eric Young On Nashville Predators Using ‘Glorious’ Theme, Rey Mysterio And Dave Bautista At Alamo City Comic Con (Photo)

Eric Young On Nashville Predators Eric Young spoke with Yahoo! about the Nashville Predators and their appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Predators have been using Bobby Roode’s theme ‘Glorious’ before games and Young comments on that. You can read highlights below: On the Nashville Predators “I’m 37 years old, and a team I’ve lived and died for has never gone this far in my life. I’ve been a Toronto Maple Leafs fan since birth, and I’ve been a Nashville Predators fan since I moved to Nashville in 2004. I fell in love with the city. Fell in love with the team,” said Young, a member of the SAnitY stable in NXT. On the Predators using ‘Glorious’ “I’m willing to admit that SAnitY theme music may not be that good a hype song as ‘Glorious,’” he said of Roode. “He loves hockey. He’s been talking about coming down to catch a game.” Rey Mysterio and Dave Bautista At the Alamo City Comic Con, former WWE superstars Rey Mysterio and Dave Bautista posed for a photo. You can see the photo below: Good seeing and catching up with one of the realest homies @davebautista #Respect #AlamoCityComicCon A post shared by Rey Mysterio (@619iamlucha) on May 27, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT