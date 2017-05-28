Baywatch Flops At The Box Office In Its Opening Weekend, ‘The Fate of The Furious’ Reaches Milestone, Seth Rollins Debut In WWE NXT (Video)

The Rock Has Up and Down Weekend at the Box Office Two blockbuster movies hit theaters this weekend, as ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tale’ and The Rock’s ‘Baywatch’ went head-to-head. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ had to most successful weekend as ‘Baywatch’ flopped in its opening weekend. ‘Baywatch’ is projected to have only brought in $22 million, while ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ brought in $76.6 million. It wasn’t all bad for The Rock this weekend, as ‘The Fate of the Furious’ has reached over $1 billion at the international box office. It is the sixth movie to accomplish that feat. You can read the full story here. Seth Rollins Debut In NXT WWE has posted the following video of Seth Rollins debut in WWE NXT. You can watch the video below: