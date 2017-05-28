The Spike TV network in the UK had some issues with Impact Wrestling this past Friday night, accidentally running the prior week’s show in its place. The latest from the official Impact UK Twitter is that they are still working with the network to figure out exactly what happened, but Spike has confirmed that they will be running a double-header on Friday, June 2nd featuring this past week’s episode followed by a brand new episode in its normal time slot. We are investigating what went wrong with Friday’s Impact to ensure that this does not happen again. 1/2 — SpikeTVUK (@SpikeTVUK) May 28, 2017 We apologise for any disappointment this will have caused Impact fans. 2/2 — SpikeTVUK (@SpikeTVUK) May 28, 2017 Apologies to #impactwrestling fans for Friday’s scheduling error. We will be playing the episode this Friday (02/06/17) 1/2 — SpikeTVUK (@SpikeTVUK) May 28, 2017 And the brand new episode. Friday night double-bill of #impactwrestling from 9pm 02/06/17 2/2 — SpikeTVUK (@SpikeTVUK) May 28, 2017