The Rock Responds To Reports of ‘Baywatch’ Flopping And ‘Fate of the Furious’ Milestone, WWE Canvas 2 Canvas: Randy Savage Savagely Attacks Ricky Steamboat (Video)

The Rock Comments On Movies As noted, The Hollywood Reporter has ‘Baywatch’ projected at $22 million in the weekend Box Office. The Rock commented on ‘Baywatch’ and ‘The Fate of the Furious crossing the $1 billion mark internationally. You can see the responses below: Read: Baywatch Flops At The Box Office In Its Opening Weekend, ‘The Fate of The Furious’ Reaches Milestone @MovieMantz Whaa? Who taught you economics? 35-45% of your budget in just one territory (US) is excellent. Our worldwide rollout begins next week. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 28, 2017 @MovieMantz Speaking of economics, Baywatch will soon cross the $1B mark… said no one. Thx brother, back at ya and appreciate the luv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 28, 2017 WWE Canvas 2 Canvas WWE has posted the following Canvas 2 Canvas video featuring Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat. You can watch the video below: