John Cena Teases a Return “Home” to the WWE, Two WrestleMania Icons Featured on This Week’s ‘Canvas 2 Canvas’ (Video)

John Cena Returning Home? It has been nearly two months since John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella on the grand stage of WrestleMania, the last time the WWE Universe saw their 16-time world champion. This weekend, Cena teased making a return “home” to WWE after wrapping up work on season two of his Fox reality series, American Grit. The Smackdown Live star is not currently advertised for any WWE appearances until the 4th of July, but that doesn’t mean the company can’t bring him back sooner for a limited role. He likely won’t be involved in a wresting capacity for at least the next month, as all the brand’s major names are already booked heading into June’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Taking a second to regroup and recharge. Finishing up a wonderfully funny project in Atlanta, then a trip back home is long overdue @WWE — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 28, 2017 Two Icons on “Canvas 2 Canvas” Two all-time wrestling greats hit the canvas this week, as WWE artist Rob Schamberger paints the “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat for this week’s episode of Canvas 2 Canvas. Check it out below.