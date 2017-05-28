WWE returned to the historic Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina this weekend, featuring the stars of the Monday Night Raw brand.

WWE Greensboro Results

May 27, 2017

1. The Hardy Boyz (c) def. Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Sheamus & Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. Jeff Hardy pinned Cesaro after a Swanton Bomb in a fun opening match.

2. Apollo Crews def. Curt Hawkins.

3. Rhyno, Curtis Axel & R-Truth def. Goldust, Titus O’Neil & Elias Samson in a six-man tag team match. Heath Slater was ringside for Rhyno’s team. What a weird collection of people. Rhyno speared The Drifter to pick up the pin, and got a good reaction for it.

4. Neville (c) def. Austin Aries to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

5. Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson. Luke Gallows was ringside for his partner. Interesting seeing these guys working together again; could be a sign of future things to come?

6. Sasha Banks, Bayley & Mickie James def. Nia Jax, Alicia Fox & Alexa Bliss. Banks made Fox tap out with the Bank Statement.

7. Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt via DQ. Samoa Joe rushed the ring and attacked Reigns, forcing the ref to throw out the match. Seth Rollins then came down to even the odds, leading to a tag team main event.

8. Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins def. Samoa Joe & Bray Wyatt. Reigns pinned Wyatt with a spear.