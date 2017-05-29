WWE.com has put up their official WWE Monday Night RAW Preview. Tonight’s episode of RAW will be live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Below are the Quick Hits they are looking at going in to tonight’s episode. Finn Balor faces two diobolical superstars in a triple threat match

Roman Reigns faces his former Shield “brother

Who Attacked Enzo Amore?

The Hardy Boyz get Cagey

Can Bayley go to the extreme against Alexa Bliss? As always, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of WWE Raw beginning tonight at 8pm EST so be sure to join us then! On Roman Reigns facing Seth Rollins: Even though they might find themselves facing common enemies from time to time, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are hardly friends. That should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with their checkered past — namely The Kingslayer's dismantling of The Shield back in 2014 — or to anyone who witnessed last Monday night's main event, where a miscommunication between the one-time Hounds of Justice resulted in a loss to the formidable team of Bray Wyatt & Samoa Joe. Reigns and Rollins will face each other in the Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way Match this Sunday, but first, they'll battle one-on-one on Raw. Will the former friends finally settle their differences, or might their longstanding rivalry reignite just six nights before WWE Extreme Rules? On Finn Balor in a triple threat match: Finn Bálor has no shortage of confidence heading into the Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way Match this Sunday; he even received a ringing endorsement from Paul Heyman last Monday night. However, tonight on Raw, the charismatic Irishman goes up against Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt, two Superstars who, while hardly allies, were successful against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins last week's main event. As will be the case at WWE Extreme Rules, it will be every man for himself in this Triple Threat contest, and it will be a true test for the Irishman as he looks to officially begin his journey to Suplex City, where Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be waiting. Can Bálor back up his boasts and defeat both The Samoan Submission Machine and The Eater of Worlds, or will one of his sinister opponents have their arm raised in victory when the chaos concludes?