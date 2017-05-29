WWE Raw Preview: Who Attacked Enzo Amore?, Finn Balor In A Triple Threat Match, And Much More

WWE.com has put up their official WWE Monday Night RAW Preview.

Tonight’s episode of RAW will be live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Below are the Quick Hits they are looking at going in to tonight’s episode.

On Roman Reigns facing Seth Rollins:

Even though they might find themselves facing common enemies from time to time, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are hardly friends. That should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with their checkered past — namely The Kingslayer’s dismantling of The Shield back in 2014 — or to anyone who witnessed last Monday night’s

On Finn Balor in a triple threat match:

Finn Bálor has no shortage of confidence heading into the Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way Match this Sunday; he even received a ringing endorsement from Paul Heyman last Monday night. However, tonight on Raw, the charismatic Irishman goes up against Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt, two Superstars who, while hardly allies, were succ

