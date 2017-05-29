Backstage News on Why WWE Has So Many Multi-Person Matches, SAnitY Member Gets New Entrance Music (Video)

Backstage News on Why WWE Has So Many Multi-Person Matches According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, booking in WWE is slow right now, which is why so many multiple person matches are taking place on TV. Things should start to pick up in July and August, but right now there are no concrete plans in place for SummerSlam, so WWE is holding a lot of multiple person matches to fill time. SAnitY Member Gets New Entrance Music (Video) SAnitY member Killian Dain came out to new entrance music at the last set of WWE NXT TV tapings. You can check it out below, and his new song will debut on the June 7th edition of the show: SAnitY has a new theme song. #NXTFSLive #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/JI0tdiEtAR — C.Ross 🇺🇸 (@C_Ross22_) May 26, 2017