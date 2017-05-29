Braun Strowman Shares How Much He Eats A Day, What He Gets From Chipotle, Calls Himself A ‘Cow’

As he recovers from his elbow surgery that will shelve him for up to six months, Braun Strowman has certainly not wavered on his enormous eating regime. Siting down with The Masked Man Show, Strowman shared how much he eats, what he gets from Chipotle, and more. Here are the highlights. How much food he eats a day: “You know, I don’t really keep track of stuff. If I’m hungry, I eat. A lot of guys that I work with [are] so worried about, “Oh, I gotta eat here or there or this and that.” I just eat, man. I don’t care. I go out to eat, I eat three entrées usually. I binge-eat Chipotle during the week and snack in between meals, and yeah, I’m kinda like a cow. I just graze all day long.” Building a good rapport with Chipotle due to going so much: “That’s funny. The one that’s by my house in Orlando, I can walk in and they just start making it ’cause I eat the exact same thing every time I go in there. I walk through the door and I just walk to the cash register because they make it and it’s done.” What he gets from Chipotle: “A bowl. One scoop of rice. Grilled vegetables. Three scoops of steak. Two scoops of chicken. Guac. Corn. Sour cream.” You can hear the full interview below.