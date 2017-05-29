Eric Bischoff Explains Why The $1 Million Offer To CM Punk To Wrestle Again Isn’t Really A $1 Million Offer

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday night! A brand new episode will be released this Wednesday. You can find some of Eric ‘s comments from the latest Bischoff on Wrestling transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On the million dollar offer 5 Star Wrestling made to CM Punk to wrestle in their 128-man tournament this summer: EB: It’s a million dollars but then you are going to get taxed in the UK. Then you’ve got to get that money out so then you are also going to get taxed in the United States. When it’s all said and done that million dollars is really about $350,000? With that said… I’d still take the money! On if he thinks this means we won’t see CM Punk return to wrestling in a company like Impact Wrestling or Ring of Honor: EB: I don’t know him. I’ve never met him but I’ve read a lot of what he said. if he’s not picking up the phone to respond to a million dollar cash offer to go wrestle in the UK for two days then I think the likelihood of him winding up in Impact, or whatever the hell it’s called, and working for “Mr. Ed” would surprise me. Eric will also be appearing on the season premiere of Table For 3 on the WWE Network tonight immediately following Monday Night RAW. He will be joined by Jim Cornette and Michael PS Hayes. He will also be releasing his IRWNetwork.com Overrun interview with former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle tonight after RAW via the Bischoff on Wrestling podcast feed. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling features Eric discussing a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling with Nick. Including: Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm contact pro wrestling sites and releasing a time line and correspondence with Matt Hardy regarding the “Broken Universe”

The $1 million offer made to CM Punk to wrestle this summer in the UK

Jinder Mahal winning the WWE Championship

NJPW announcing plans to launch a US subsidiary in 2018

WWE announcing it’s first ever Women’s Money In The Bank Match

John Cena’s upcoming one-man shows in Australia

More… Eric then answers questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag regarding: How he acquired the rights to Jimi Hendrix’s Voodoo Child for use in WCW

If he thinks a WCW weekly show like the ECW one WWE did could of work

How WWE would fare on PPV npw

If he prefers a 2 or 3 man booth and who enjoyed doing commentary with

WWE RAW’s stint of having celebrities GMs

What WCW artifacts he has

His favorite films

Pro sports being “fixed”

Whether wrestling finishers should have gimmicknames or be called by their actual technical names

Wrestlers being taken out via stretcher and if it’s over done

Working with Larry Zbyszko

More… You can find a special Bischoff on Wrestling Overrun on IRWNetwork.com, or listen in the embedded audio player below, featuring Eric chatting former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle. Some of the topics they discuss include: How he broke into the pro wrestling business

Having to get major back surgery at a young age

What led to him getting hired by WWE

Working with Fit Finlay

His reaction to be cast as a leprechaun

What the original plans were for him as the Anonymous RAW GM

Who helped him transition to the independent wrestling scene following getting fired by WWE

His busy schedule

More…