Eric Bischoff Explains Why The $1 Million Offer To CM Punk To Wrestle Again Isn’t Really A $1 Million Offer

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday night! A brand new episode will be released this Wednesday.
You can find some of Eric ‘s comments from the latest Bischoff on Wrestling transcribed below.
Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes
On the million dollar offer 5 Star Wrestling made to CM Punk to wrestle in their 128-man tournament this summer:
On if he thinks this means we won’t see CM Punk return to wrestling in a company like Impact Wrestling or Ring of Honor:
Eric will also be appearing on the season premiere of Table For 3 on the WWE Network tonight immediately following Monday Night RAW. He will be joined by Jim Cornette and Michael PS Hayes.
He will also be releasing his IRWNetwork.com Overrun interview with former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle tonight after RAW via the Bischoff on Wrestling podcast feed.
Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans
This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling features Eric discussing a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling with Nick. Including:
Eric then answers questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag regarding:
You can find a special Bischoff on Wrestling Overrun on IRWNetwork.com, or listen in the embedded audio player below, featuring Eric chatting former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle. Some of the topics they discuss include:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?