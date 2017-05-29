Roman Reigns Hypes Raw Main Event

Roman Reigns Tweeted the following hyping his match against Seth Rollins on WWE Raw tonight:

R-Truth Gets Heat for Memorial Day Tweet

R-Truth has been getting some online heat for fans who thought his reply to Goldust’s Memorial Day Tweet was inappropriate. You can check out the Tweets below:

Sasha Banks and Rich Swann Talk Extreme Rules Match

WWE has released the following video featuring Sasha Banks and Rich Swann discussing their match against Noam Dar and Alicia Fox at WWE Extreme Rules: