Brand New Network Acquires Distribution Rights to Bring Ring of Honor Television to India

Discovery Communications has reached a deal with Ring of Honor to broadcast their weekly ROH TV episodes on their brand new DSPORT channel in India. DSPORT launched in early 2017 and is currently available in more than 70 million homes across the nation. To put that number in perspective, the El Rey network which airs Lucha Underground is available in around 25 million homes, while Impact Wrestling’s domestic network POP TV is in 75 million homes. The USA Network which airs Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live is within the top ten most viewable networks in the United States, at around 96 million. India has been a hot topic in the wrestling world recently. It is currently the second most populated country in the world, with an estimated 1.3 billion residents (or roughy four times the size of the U.S.) making it an intriguing target for promotions attempting to expand their global reach. Impact Wrestling has had a long running relationship with the nation, and their stars are currently visiting in preparation for multiple days of television tapings. Indo-Canadian star Jinder Mahal recently won the WWE Championship, and his live Punjabi Championship Celebration video has outperformed all of the company’s content on YouTube by a huge margin.