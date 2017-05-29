5/29 NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Results & Updated Brackets, Lineup For This Week’s ROH “Windy City Excellence” TV Taping

5/29 NJPW Super Juniors Update
The following are results from Day 11 of the ongoing NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament, featuring the second to last day of the B BLOCK.
This sets the field for an extremely interesting final two days of individual tournament competition, as we head towards the Super Juniors finals on June 3rd. The B BLOCK is now looking at a crazy 8-way tie, as every competitor currently stands at 6 points each. The A BLOCK currently has 5 people sitting at 8 points, with JushinThunder Liger, Taka Michinoku and Marty Scurll mathematically eliminated.
ROH TV Taping Lineup
Ring of Honor returns to the Frontier Fieldhouse in Chicago Ridge, IL this Saturday night for a “Windy City Excellence” television taping. The following matches have been confirmed:
– Bobby Fish vs. Silas Young
– Jay Lethal vs. Caprice Coleman
– Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. The Rebellion
– Flip Gordan vs. Jonathan Gresham
– Christopher Daniels & Kazarian vs. Bullet Club
– Punishment Martinez vs. Jay White
Also signed to appear: The Young Bucks, Jay and Mark Briscoe, The Kingdom, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Hangman Page, Coast 2 Coast, Cheeseburger, Will Ferrara and the Tempura Boyz.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?