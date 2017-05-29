5/29 NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Results & Updated Brackets, Lineup For This Week’s ROH “Windy City Excellence” TV Taping

5/29 NJPW Super Juniors Update

The following are results from Day 11 of the ongoing NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament, featuring the second to last day of the B BLOCK.

Tiger Mask def. Desperado

Bushi def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Volador Jr. def. ACH

KUSHIDA def. Ryusuke Taguchi

This sets the field for an extremely interesting final two days of individual tournament competition, as we head towards the Super Juniors finals on June 3rd. The B BLOCK is now looking at a crazy 8-way tie, as every competitor currently stands at 6 points each. The A BLOCK currently has 5 people sitting at 8 points, with JushinThunder Liger, Taka Michinoku and Marty Scurll mathematically eliminated.

ROH TV Taping Lineup

Ring of Honor returns to the Frontier Fieldhouse in Chicago Ridge, IL this Saturday night for a “Windy City Excellence” television taping. The following matches have been confirmed:

– Bobby Fish vs. Silas Young

– Jay Lethal vs. Caprice Coleman

– Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. The Rebellion

– Flip Gordan vs. Jonathan Gresham

– Christopher Daniels & Kazarian vs. Bullet Club

– Punishment Martinez vs. Jay White

Also signed to appear: The Young Bucks, Jay and Mark Briscoe, The Kingdom, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Hangman Page, Coast 2 Coast, Cheeseburger, Will Ferrara and the Tempura Boyz.