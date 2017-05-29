Tag Team Action on WWE Raw

Per the Twitter account of Austin Aries, the 205 Live Superstars will be in action tonight on Monday Night Raw as Aries teams with Gentlemen Jack Gallagher to take on Cruiserweight Champion Neville and TJ Perkins.

“Peter Two Belts” Shows Off

Pete Dunne posted a photo on social media this afternoon, showing off both his WWE UK Championship and the PROGRESS Championship. The “Bruiserweight” successfully defended his PROGRESS title at this weekend’s Super Strong Style 16 tournament, taking down the Hawaiin king of the suplex, Jeff Cobb.

Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

Today’s a big day for pro wrestling birthdays, as WWE Superstars Nia Jax (33) and Brian Kendrick (38) are celebrating alongside former WWE star Hornswoggle (32), Steve Corino (44) and Pete Gas (46). WWE posted the following tweet honoring Nia Jax earlier today.