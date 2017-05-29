Backstage News On How Jinder Mahal’s Title Win Changed Plans For Rusev’s Return

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, plans to have Rusev challenging for the WWE Championship at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view appear to be off since Jinder Mahal won the title. Rusev had been penciled in for a title match at the PPV, although it was never confirmed by WWE as he just made the demand that he was given a title shot or he’d leave the company. Rusev was advertised for Smackdown a few weeks ago, but never showed up on TV and he hasn’t been mentioned on air since. Rusev Comments On Why He Wasn’t On Smackdown, Street Fight On 205 Live Next Week, Who Won This Week’s Brand Split War? Rusev did poke fun at his absence on Twitter, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter mentioned it’s likely a case of just not having a plan for him in place. The late decision would seem to indicate Mahal’s win was a late change in plans, and now just need to find a way to get Rusev back on TV. It was noted that the decision to put the title on Mahal was likely made the Friday before WWE Backlash, despite it seeming like a logical plan for a few weeks.