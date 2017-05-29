Corey Graves Has Revealing Information For Kurt Angle On WWE RAW (Video), Matches Taped For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE Main Event

The following matches were taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event before tonight’s WWE RAW television tapings in Greenville, South Carolina:

Drew Gulak versus Lince Dorado

Heath Slater and Rhyno versus Bo Dallas and Curt Hawkins

WWE RAW

The following video features Corey Graves showing Kurt Angle some ‘revealing information’ that could ruin Angle, but Graves said he went to Angle with it first in good faith to try and help. Later on commentary, Graves was asked about the exchange, and he said it was a private matter.

WWE RAW Results For 5/29